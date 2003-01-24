© 2021 WFAE
Life and Death Drama in Mozambique

Published January 24, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

People in Mozambique are enthralled by the continuing drama of five men charged with killing Carlos Cardoso, a journalist who exposed deep-rooted corruption. The riveting real-life drama stars the president's son as the evil mastermind behind the murder of a crusading journalist who came too close to the truth. This story of greed, betrayal and AK-47's has supplanted the popular Brazilian soap operas on battered televisions and crackling radios in this sweltering port city. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports.

