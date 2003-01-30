© 2021 WFAE
Papers Reveal Wallis Simpson Affairs

By Lynn Neary
Published January 30, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

In 1936, Edward, Prince of Wales, forfeited his role as King Edward VIII to marry the twice-divorced Wallis Simpson, who was originally from Baltimore. NPR's Lynn Neary talks with Cahal Milmo, a reporter with London's Independent newspaper, about secret documents recently released to the public that reveal that Simpson was having an affair while Edward was courting her, and that she continued to have affairs with other men after her marriage to Edward.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
