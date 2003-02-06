© 2021 WFAE
Terrorism in Southeast Asia - Part IV

By Michael Sullivan
Published February 6, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

In December 2001, alleged members of the terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah had a plan: bomb the U.S., Australian and Israeli embassies in Singapore, steal and fly a jet into the terminal at Singapore's Changi airport, and attack a visiting U.S. warship at Singapore's naval port. Singaporean authorities stopped the plot in time. If the attacks had succeeded, they would have been the most deadly since Sept. 11 -- and would have had devastating ripple effects on the economy of the region. In part four of our series on terrorism in Southeast Asia, NPR's Michael Sullivan looks at the plot and how it was thwarted.

