The final report of the 9/11 commission has been on The New York Times paperback bestseller list for weeks now, and it's been nominated for the prestigious National Book Award. NPR's Tavis Smiley speaks with Phillip D. Zelikow, the 9/11 report's principal author, about the writing style used, how he was initially brought on to the project and how he answers the report's critics.

