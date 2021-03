African-American jockey Jimmy Winkfield won the Kentucky Derby twice by the time he was 23 years old. He was known as "Wink" in the horse-racing circuit and led an incredible life in the early 1900s. NPR's Tavis Smiley talks to Ed Hotaling, author of a biography of the rider, and John Lee, director of broadcasting for the New York Racing Association (NYRA).

