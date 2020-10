The Massachusetts experiment in near-universal heath care is showing results. Hundreds of thousands have signed up for coverage and the percentage of uninsured adults in the state has dropped by almost half. A recent statewide survey showed a 71 percent approval rating for the initiative. But the program has not just exceeded expectations, it's exceeded cost projections by $300 million.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.