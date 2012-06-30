'Another Scorching Day' As Heat Shatters Records
It's been hot. Like sweat-rolling, thirst-inducing, hack-a-fire-hydrant hot. The heat cooked up storms that lashed the Eastern U.S. overnight, and more than 2 million homes lost power.
The Weather Channel says there were "several all-time record highs" across the country Friday, including 109 degrees in Nashville, Tenn., and Columbia, S.C. As for the rest of the weekend, doesn't anticipate much relief.
With "another scorching day" expected Saturday, the Weather Service says thunderstorms will be a threat from Iowa to the Mid-Atlantic coast and parts of the Northern Plains.
For farmer Tim Lenz in south central Illinois, the weather is taking a swipe at his livelihood. He tried to beat the heat by planting his corn early. But even in March, it was dry, Lenz tells Weekend Edition host Scott Simon.
Lenz says he's lost about half of his corn already this year, and he'll just lose more without rain. The heat doesn't appear to be letting up.
"We're scheduled to have 100 degrees every day for the next week here. So it's gonna get real serious."
Cooler days are becoming a distant memory for much of the U.S., though a recent break in the weather has helped contain the Waldo Canyon fire that has been raging in dried-out Colorado.
Monday, Talk of the Nation listeners explained the impact of record heatwaves on their respective corners of the country, sharing first-hand experiences with climate change.
