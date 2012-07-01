From Our Readers: Alien Vs. Internet Memes

On a week monopolized by important political news, many of you still took time out to comment on our National Geographic inspired poll, which asked "Which president, would-be president or movie president would do the best job if extraterrestrials come to visit?"



" Cher Cox" recommends that "the most interesting man in the universe" take the helm— this, of course, if the POTUS isn't around:

"If President Obama isn't available to lead us through the alien invasion, I'd look for that Dos Equis guy."

I hope you don't mind but I took the liberty...



" Mark D," on the other hand, ran with " Susan Lewis'" suggestion of Hillary Clinton for the job... He would caption Kevin Lamarque's now infamous photo like this:

One thing is for sure, those aliens would know that Internet memes are no joke.

