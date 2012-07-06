Hot Damn! It's National Fried Chicken Day

Someone please tell us, because we've searched and can't find the answer: Who decided this is National Fried Chicken Day?

It apparently is, judging from all the stories, Web posts and we're seeing.

It's why the Los Angeles Times is offering up " Fried Chicken Five Ways" — five recipes, from classic buttermilk-battered to Korean.

With most of the nation so hot, we wonder how many folks will fire up a frying pan today. But we do like the idea of ending tonight's meal with another honoree: It's National Ice Cream Month.

Also, it would be nice to celebrate today's other special occasion. It's supposedly National Kissing Day.

Our friends over at The Salt blog, by the way, dig into the world of food much deeper than we do.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.