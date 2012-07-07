NOAA: Just To Be Clear, Mermaids Do Not Exist

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

If the blobfish rarely moves, who does it encounter to spell its loneliness in the briny deep? The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Agency would urge the blobfish not to hold out for the chance to meet the mermaid of its dreams. NOAA issued a statement this week after receiving several queries following the broadcast of an Animal Planet program called "Mermaids: The Body Found."

The show featured several people searching for what they believed were mermaids, although the program left a strong suggestion they were actually fish, shadows and coral, not mermaids. But NOAA still felt that the organization had to issue a statement saying, quote, "No evidence of aquatic humanoids has ever been found." Humanoid - what a thing to call a mermaid.

So, here's hoping the Department of Health and Human Services can eventually find the tooth fairy.