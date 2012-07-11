© 2020 WFAE
House Votes To Repeal Health Care Law

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 11, 2012 at 4:01 PM EDT

With a vote of 244 to 185, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives just voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's signature domestic legislation known colloquially as "Obamacare."

Of course, the vote doesn't matter, because the measure has a very slim chance of being adopted by the Senate.

The AP reports that this is the "33rd time in 18 months that the tea party-infused GOP majority has tried to scrap, defund or scale back the law since grabbing the majority."

The AP adds:

"The vote came two weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the law Obama's signature domestic achievement was constitutional.

"Republicans criticized the law as a job-killing threat to the economic recovery. Democrats said repeal would eliminate consumer protections that already have improved the lives of millions."

Eyder Peralta
