Mass Casualties After Shootings In Toronto And Tuscaloosa

Separate mass shootings at opposite ends of North America have left dozens wounded and at least two people dead.

Late Monday evening in Toronto, two people were killed and at least 19 others wounded in a shooting that "Police Chief Bill Blair called the worst in the city's history," The Globe and Mail writes. It adds that:

"About 200 people were gathered at a house near Morningside and Lawrence avenues for a neighbourhood block party on Monday night when shots rang out around 10:40 p.m., police said."

According to the newspaper, "one individual who police called a 'person of interest' was injured in the gunfire and is now in custody, Chief Blair said, adding that members of the police department's homicide and guns and gangs units were both on the scene."

To the south in Tuscaloosa, Ala., "at least 16 people were confirmed wounded, four critically, when a gunman opened fire in Temerson Square early Tuesday," theTuscaloosa News says. The shooting took place at the Copper Top bar.

The News adds that "as of 3:30 a.m., no deaths had been reported and the gunman had not been apprehended, according to a source close to the investigation."

