Ford Recalls Some 2013 Escapes, Tells Owners Not To Drive Them

Warning that a fuel line could leak, "potentially resulting in an underhood fire," Ford Motor Co. today told owners of about 11,500 model year 2013 Escapes "to stop driving their vehicles and to immediately contact their dealers."

The company said that "dealers will deliver a loaner vehicle to customers and will then transport their 2013 Escape to the dealership until the repair has been completed."

There have been no injuries reported in connection with the problem, the company said.

The 2013 Escape models involved have 1.6-liter engines. Models with larger engines are not involved.

Reuters notes that "it is extremely rare for an automaker to warn drivers to stop driving their recalled vehicles."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.