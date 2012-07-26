© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Video Clip Previewing London 2012 Opening Ceremony Is Released

By Philip Reeves
Published July 26, 2012 at 1:29 PM EDT
A scene from the London 2012 Opening Ceremony is seen in this screenshot, taken from a clip released Thursday.
A scene from the London 2012 Opening Ceremony is seen in this screenshot, taken from a clip released Thursday.

The London Olympics organizers have done a pretty good job keeping Friday's Opening Ceremony under wraps. Now, at last, they're giving us a glimpse. They've released a 30-second clip from a dress rehearsal that suggests that it will be an extraordinary spectacle, as one would expect from director Danny Boyle (he of Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire fame).

The footage shows kids in pj's bouncing on giant beds, and an array of dancers in lavish costumes. The most mystifying — and gripping — image is a mass of helmeted cyclists wearing giant silvery-blue flapping wings, pedaling around in two huge circles.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
See stories by Philip Reeves