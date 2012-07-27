Place All Metal Objects In The Tray, Please... Oh, Hi Kobe!

We ran into USA Men's basketball at the security sweep today. Yes, even big-time basketball players and coaches must suffer the indignity of the magnetometer. We were all making our way through security into the Main Press Center, where the team was about to meet journalists.

USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo, coach Mike Krzyzewski and much of the rest of the team seemed to have little trouble getting screened. Assistant coach Nate McMillan may have forgotten to empty his pockets, because he got the pat-down.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant posed for pictures with British soldiers, who broke their own rule against photography in the "mag and bag" area.

