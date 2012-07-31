Critic Of Olympics Telecast Says Twitter Blocked Him

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

One Twitter user's criticism of NBC brings us to today's last word in business. And the word is: suspended.

Guy Adams is a reporter at the British daily, The Independent. Adam says his Twitter account was shut down after he urged followers to contact an NBC executive with their gripes about the delayed broadcast. And he included the name of the network's Olympics president, Gary Zenkel, and his email address. NBC filed a complaint with Twitter, arguing the tweet violated the service's privacy rules because it included personal information. Twitter isn't commenting or tweeting about the details of the suspension.

