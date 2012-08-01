Online Poker Companies Make Deal With Prosecutors

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Two Internet poker companies have reached a deal with federal prosecutors. Poker Stars will pay nearly $550 million to settle charges of money laundering and fraud. Poker Stars is acquiring the website "Full Tilt Poker," so part of the settlement will be used to reimburse former customers of that site. Neither company - now shut down in the U.S. - admitted any wrongdoing. And if U.S. laws change to allow online poker, they'll be back in business.