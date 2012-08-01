Snoop Dogg Gets A New Name

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

If you're a musician, your brand is your name. And sometimes musicians feel the need to change their names, as when Prince became that symbol thing.

Now the rapper born Calvin Broadus, long known as Snoop Dogg, is Snoop Lion. He told reporters this week, he was rechristened Snoop Lion by a Rastafarian priest in Jamaica.

INSKEEP: That is also where he happened to record a new reggae-inspired album that will be released soon. So Snoop Lion it is, which doesn't quite have the same ring as D-O double G.

