They Take The Cake In Boise, Idaho

As Kathy Plaisance drapes blue fondant over a freshly baked chocolate cake, she explains that no child should have a cake-less birthday. Plaisance oversees Community Cakes, a group of 50 volunteer bakers who deliver homemade birthday cakes to people who might otherwise not have one — in veterans' homes, hospice centers and foster homes across southwest Idaho.

Plaisance tears up remembering the time she delivered a Superman cake to a boy in foster care.

"He was ecstatic. He had never had a cake like that before," she says. "Those are the ones that get you, and make you want to keep doing it."

Emilie Ritter Saunders is a reporter for StateImpact Idaho/.

