Making Connections In Durham, N.C.

Every year since 2007, a raft of 25 or so volunteers has organized — a one-day, one-stop service event. People living on Durham's streets have access to dozens of agencies in one place. They can: apply for housing assistance, learn of social services, explore veterans' benefits and more.

The day also brings together folks from businesses, local government and churches. The event is not political, not divisive. It is love on display. Last year, we served more than 500 people; this year it will be on Oct. 11 at the Durham Bulls baseball park.

Jean Bolduc owns a communications business and listens to WUNC, Chapel Hill.

