© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Same News, Different Spins: Check These Headlines About The Jobs Report

By Mark Memmott
Published August 3, 2012 at 12:39 PM EDT
Different takes on the same story.
Different takes on the same story.

Our headline all day has been " 163,000 Jobs Added In July; Unemployment Rate Rose To 8.3 Percent."

But as is often the case, some other news outlets like to add a little bit of interpretation to their headlines:

-- Fox News says " Wrong-Way Growth: Jobless Jumps
In July as New Hiring Remains Slow."

-- NBC News writes " US economy's job engine revved up in July."

More balanced, perhaps, is Reuters' " Job growth steps up, but jobless rate rises."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott