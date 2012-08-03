Same News, Different Spins: Check These Headlines About The Jobs Report

Our headline all day has been " 163,000 Jobs Added In July; Unemployment Rate Rose To 8.3 Percent."

But as is often the case, some other news outlets like to add a little bit of interpretation to their headlines:

-- Fox News says " Wrong-Way Growth: Jobless Jumps

In July as New Hiring Remains Slow."

-- NBC News writes " US economy's job engine revved up in July."

More balanced, perhaps, is Reuters' " Job growth steps up, but jobless rate rises."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.