Same News, Different Spins: Check These Headlines About The Jobs Report
Our headline all day has been " 163,000 Jobs Added In July; Unemployment Rate Rose To 8.3 Percent."
But as is often the case, some other news outlets like to add a little bit of interpretation to their headlines:
-- Fox News says "
Wrong-Way Growth: Jobless Jumps
In July as New Hiring Remains Slow."
-- NBC News writes " US economy's job engine revved up in July."
More balanced, perhaps, is Reuters' " Job growth steps up, but jobless rate rises."
