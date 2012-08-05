© 2020 WFAE
Headbanging Bruckner And Debussy In Black And White: New Classical Albums

By Tom Huizenga
Published August 5, 2012 at 3:23 PM EDT
The young pianist Inon Barnatan plays Debussy and Ravel with striking assurance.
The young pianist Inon Barnatan plays Debussy and Ravel with striking assurance.

Some people are intimidated by the vastness of classical music. And while the prospect of more than 1,000 years of hits to consider may be daunting, just think instead of how many musical journeys of discovery can be made. On this visit with weekends on All Things Considered host Guy Raz, he and I explore the soothing and the headbanging sides of Anton Bruckner, the timeless spirituality of Arvo Pärt's choral music, a cheeky pop and classical integration and a gifted young Israeli pianist who plays Debussy and Ravel as if he were a born Frenchman.

1 of 4  — Arvo Pärt's Te Deum, and other works.
/ ERP
2 of 4  — Inon Barnatan plays Debussy.
/ Avie
3 of 4  — William Brittelle: Loving the Chambered Nautilus
/ New Amsterdam
4 of 4  — Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 with the Berlin Philharmonic.
/ EMI

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
