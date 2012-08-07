Dozens Sickened By Fumes From Refinery Fire Near San Francisco

"Shelter-in-place" warnings have been lifted for people living downwind from a Chevron refinery in Richmond, Calif., where a large fire that started Monday evening "sent thick black smoke wafting" over areas around San Francisco and Oakland, the Contra Costa Times reports.

According to the newspaper, authorities say the blaze is now contained.

Our colleagues at KQED say that "about three dozen people reportedly came to Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center complaining of respiratory problems. Contra Costa Health Services those who have trouble breathing to seek medical attention."

KQED live-blogged the fire and its effects here.

