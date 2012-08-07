Fire Alarm Blares For Hours In Pa. Apartment

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with an awkward moment for the housing authority in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. A fire alarm went off inside an apartment building. Strobe lights flashed. A high-pitched screech went on and on. And building managers had to confess the problem. The switch to shut off the alarm was in a locked room, and the housing authority did not have the key. The same room contains access to an ATM. The alarm was shut off 16 hours later. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.