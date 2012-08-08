After Being Shot By Police, Sikh Temple Gunman Killed Himself, FBI Says

Wade Michael Page, the man authorities say killed six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin on Sunday, appears to have "died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," FBI Special Agent in Charge Teresa Carlson told reporters in Milwaukee this morning.

After a Oak Creek, Wis., police officer shot Page in the stomach, she said, video from the scene appears to show Page taking his own life.

Also at a news briefing that's now underway, Carlson said authorities still believe Page alone was responsible for the attack. And, she said, investigators still "have not clearly defined a motive."

As we've previously reported, it appears that Page was involved with the white supremacist movement.

Update at 11:20 a.m. ET. Wounded Officer Is Up And Walking:

Oak Creek, Wis., Police Chief John Edwards just said that Lt. Brian Murphy is up and walking. Murphy, the first officer on the scene, was ambushed by the gunman and shot eight to nine times.

