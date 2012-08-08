Top Stories: Egypt Strikes At Militants; More Details Coming On Sikh Shooting
-- Flooding In Philippines Forces 400,000 To Evacuate; 16 Deaths Reported.
-- Situation In Sinai Is 'Extremely Dangerous' As Egypt Moves Against Militants.
Other news:
-- "FBI To Release New Details About Sikh Temple Massacre." ( WTMJ News Radio in Milwaukee)
-- "Presidential Campaign Gets Even Dirtier." ( CNN.com)
-- "Boris Johnson And Labour MPs Come To Defense Of Standard Chartered." ( The Financial Times)
-- "Loughner Plea Brings Victims Closure, But Hearts Still Wounded." ( The Arizona Republic)
-- Wednesday's Big Events At The London Games Include Gold Medal Match In Women's Beach Volleyball. ( The Torch)
