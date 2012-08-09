Susan G. Komen Faces Leadership Shakeup

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: The foundation that holds 5K races to raise funds to fight breast cancer, is facing an executive shake-up. Nancy Brinker, the founder of Susan G. Komen for the Cure, is giving up her CEO role for a lower-profile job. And Komen's president, Liz Thompson, has resigned.

The statement issued by the charity makes no mention of this, but Komen's been dealing with fallout from a decision earlier this year, to stop funding cancer screenings conducted by Planned Parenthood. The funding was restored but following the flap, participation in races has dropped by as much as 30 percent.