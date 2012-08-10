Goldman Sachs Won't Be Prosecuted In Fraud Probe
The U.S. Justice Department announced late last night that it is not pursing criminal charges against Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs or its employees. A Senate panel investigating the financial crisis had charged that Goldman bet against the same risky mortgage bundle it was also selling to clients. The Justice Department said in a statement it could not meet the burden of proof to bring a criminal case.