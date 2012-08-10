London's Zoo Gets Animals Into Olympic Spirit

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In the spirit of the Olympics, the London Zoo is presenting its own games: Animal Athletes in Action. Bob the Owl's 100-centimeter sprint has been a big hit. Adoring crowds cheer on the penguins in diving, otters in swimming and zebras in long-distance running, all competing, not for medals, but tasty morsels. Personal favorite: the insects weightlifting 850 times their body weight. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.