New Las Vegas Denny's To Have Wedding Chapel

And our last word in business takes us to Sin City, where you can now order a Grand Slam breakfast, a stiff drink and a marriage certificate - OK, maybe not in that order. Denny's is opening a flagship restaurant in downtown Las Vegas, 6,400 square feet, including a full bar and a wedding chapel. Of course, it will be open 24/7.

Now, Denny's regulars know there is an egg-and-ham sandwich there called Moons Over My Hammy. So after saying your Denny's I do's, maybe you can follow that up with Honeymoons Over My Hammy. Thank you very much. I'll be here all week.

