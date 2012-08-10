© 2020 WFAE
Treats For The Troops In Denver, Colo.

By Ed Gruben
Published August 10, 2012 at 4:00 PM EDT
Lainey Hamrick, center, flanked by the folks she supports.
Over the past several years, Lainey Hamrick and the volunteers at have sent hundreds of care packages to members of the military in Afghanistan, Iraq and bases all over the world. In December, the group shipped 160 boxes of goodies overseas.

The boxes contain everything from lip balm to licorice, from sunflower seeds to unscented skincare products. She does this with her own money and with help from other caring citizens in Colorado. She is so dedicated to this cause and does it without any hesitation.

Ed Gruben is the chief financial officer of an apparel company and a CSOT volunteer. He listens to .

Ed Gruben