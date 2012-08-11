Finding A 'Kind World' In Boston, Mass.

, an online experiment at WBUR in Boston, celebrates the effect random acts of kindness can have on others. Whether it's paying the toll for the person behind you, galvanizing a community to support a family in crisis, or paying $1 to buy a book for a little girl — these are the stories of ordinary people turning ordinary circumstances into extraordinary memories.

Every week we feature audio of these stories on the site. Users can also submit their stories of kindness in two ways: 1) Tumblr submissions, or 2) by leaving a message on our Google Voice at 617-651-0909.

