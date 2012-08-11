GOP Sizes Up The Romney-Ryan Ticket

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Now we go for some more reaction from people within the Republican Party. Bob Vander Plaats is the president and CEO of the Iowa-based organization called The Family Leader, which focuses on conservative social issues.

We talked to him earlier by telephone from Des Moines, which is where the Family Leadership Summit is currently taking place.

BOB VANDER PLAATS: Well, thrilled to be with you.

WERTHEIMER: So, your concern revolves around bringing conservatives to social issues. Are you happy with this choice? Do you think this is going to work for the people that you are attempting to serve?

PLAATS: Well, first of all, we're concerned about all conservatives, but I do believe Congressman Ryan is a solid choice for Governor Romney to put as his VP pick. I think, as you heard Congressman Ryan say, that our freedoms and our rights come from God, not from government. We base our law on the law of nature and the law of nature's God.

As your earlier guest said, you know, he's laying out the principles for which he bases his policy decisions, and we really believe that we need a candidate that's going to be bold. Congressman Ryan has shown a willingness to be bold, because this country faces some real issues that we need to come to grips with. And I think what Romney's sending a message here is that they're willing to address those tough issues.

WERTHEIMER: Now you originally endorsed former Senator Rick Santorum from Pennsylvania. Has the choice that Mr. Romney has made, does he sort of shore up your confidence that Mr. Romney is the right kind of candidate for you?

PLAATS: I think he has. As a matter of fact, we've often said that Governor Romney is going to show us what kind of a leader he's going to be by who he surrounds himself with. And so I always said it'd be great if he appointed somebody like Mike Huckabee or Rick Santorum - someone who's capable to be president.

I think Paul Ryan fits that bill, someone who's rock-solid on their values. I believe Paul Ryan fits that bill. And someone who's got a bold and courageous spirit to address the issues of the day with some real solutions, I think Paul Ryan demonstrates that as well.

So I think it's a solid pick. I'm a little bit surprised. I didn't think Ryan was in the running anymore, but I think it's a solid pick.

WERTHEIMER: Thank you very much, Mr. Vander Plaats.

PLAATS: I appreciate being on your show. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.