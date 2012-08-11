'Mobot' Day: Track Relays, Volleyball And More Results

On the last full day of competition in the 2012 Summer Olympics, the athletes are competing in 32 medal events. Many of these athletes are pretty darn fast — making it hard to keep tabs on them. So, here's a rundown of results from this afternoon's events, rolled up into one post:

Update at 5:40 p.m. ET: The American women's basketball team has won its fifth consecutive gold medal, beating France 86-50. Candace Parker scored 21 points for the U.S. The American men try to duplicate their feat Sunday, when they take on Spain at 10 a.m. ET. Our original post continues:

- The American 4x400m team of DeeDee Trotter, Allyson Felix, Francena McCorory and Sanya Richards-Ross dominated their gold medal final, finishing in 3:16.87 — nearly four seconds ahead of the silver medal-winning Russian team, at 3:20.23. Jamaica placed third.

- In the men's 4x100m relay, Jamaica was running about even with the U.S. team when the baton went to its anchor leg. Unfortunately for America's Ryan Bailey, the Jamaican team is anchored by Usain Bolt, who helped his quartet set a new world record of 36.84 seconds. Bolt matched his 3-for-3 performance of the 2008 Games. As he crossed the line, Bolt put his hands on his head, mimicking British 10,000m and 5,000m winner Mo Farah's "mobot" move.

- The American men's 4x100m team, which includes Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay, set a new U.S. record of 37.04 seconds to take the silver medal behind Jamaica. Trinidad and Tobago finished third.

- The U.S. women's volleyball team spurted to a one-set lead in its gold medal match with Brazil — but then they had the proverbial script flipped on them. Defending Olympic champions Brazil turned it up several notches to win 11-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17. The Americans had to settle for silver.

- On Saturday, Qieyang Shenjie made history when she won a bronze medal in the women's 20km race walk. She is the first Tibetan athlete China has ever sent to the Olympics, the AP reports.

- Sunday's men's basketball gold medal game will be the last for coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has led the team since 2005.

- NBC says that Sunday's closing ceremony will be streamed live online, from 4p to 7p ET. The network had previously planned to keep the ceremony to tape-delay only, as it did with the opening ceremony.

