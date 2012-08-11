Romney And Ryan Take The Stage In Va.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

This morning in Norfolk, Virginia, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney announced his running mate, Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan.

MITT ROMNEY: Paul Ryan works in Washington, but his roots remain firmly rooted in Janesville, Wisconsin.

(APPLAUSE)

ROMNEY: He's a person of great steadiness, whose integrity is unquestioned and his word is good. Paul's upbringing is obvious in how he's conducted himself throughout his life, including his leadership in Washington. In a city that's far too often characterized by pettiness and personal attacks, Paul Ryan is a shiny exception. He doesn't demonize his opponents. He understands that honorable people can have honest differences, and he appeals to the better angels of out nature. There are a lot of people in the other party who might disagree with Paul Ryan; I don't of anyone who doesn't respect his character and judgment.

(APPLAUSE)

WERTHEIMER: Congressman Ryan then took the stage, which was set up in front of a large battleship, USS Wisconsin, and surrounded by a large crowd of excited supporters.

REPRESENTATIVE PAUL RYAN: For the last 14 years, I have proudly represented Wisconsin in Congress. There, I have focused on solving the problems that confront our country, turning ideas into action and action into solutions. I am committed in heart and mind to putting that experience to work in a Romney administration.

(APPLAUSE)

Congressman Paul Ryan, speaking this morning in Norfolk, Virginia after he was chosen to be Mr. Romney's running mate. He will be on the ticket for vice president once there is a ticket, which will happen very soon now when the Republican convention takes place.