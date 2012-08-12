Evangelist Billy Graham Hospitalized

Evangelist Billy Graham has been admitted to a North Carolina hospital for a lung infection, according to a spokesperson.

Graham was admitted to a hospital in Asheville, near his home in Montreat, on Saturday night. This is the second time in less than a year the 93-year-old has been admitted to the hospital, as The Charlotte Observer notes:

"Graham was said to be alert and in good spirits when admitted and is now receiving antibiotics. Spokesman Larry Ross said the hospital expects to treat Graham for several days."

It's suspected to be a case of bronchitis and his condition is stable. Graham was previously hospitalized for pneumonia last November, as the AP reports.

