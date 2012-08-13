A Lasting Legacy In Pomona, Calif.

Dr. Jamie Lynn Garcia was a tireless champion for the poor, devoting her life to healthcare for all.

In 2002, she founded the two-room Pomona Free Clinic. Her community needed more. She spent the next 10 years building and staffing an expanded clinic.

In 2010 she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She continued to work through her chemotherapy.

On July 9, 2012, her expanded opened, ready to serve thousands of homeless and uninsured residents. That same day, Jamie learned her cancer had spread. She died on July 27, leaving a lasting legacy of good works.

