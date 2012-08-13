Shooting Near Texas A&M Campus Leaves 3 Dead

At least three people are dead after a shooting incident near the Texas A&M campus in College Station, Texas.

During a televised press conference, Assistant Chief Scott McCollum said a police officer and a civilian were killed during the shooting. McCollum said the alleged gunman was also shot, but he is now in custody.

The (Bryan-College Station) Eagle reports that at least five people were taken to the hospital, "but it wasn't known if all were gunshot victims."

"Texas A&M released a Code Maroon warning at 12:29 p.m. advising all students, staff and members of the public to avoid the area ... and to stay inside if they lived on Fidelity Street," The Eagle reported. "A second warning was issued at 12:44 stating the shooter was in custody, but people should continue to avoid the area."

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

Update at 5:37 p.m. ET. Man Was Being Evicted:

The AP reports that police say the gunman was being served an eviction notice when he opened fire from inside his home.

A constable was killed, as well as a 65-year-old civilian. The alleged gunman died of gunshot wounds.

Update at 4:34 p.m. ET. Gunman Has Died:

The Associated Press reports that police say the gunman has died. That brings the total number of dead to three.

Update at 3:57 p.m. ET. Constable Killed:

The Houston Chronicle reports that it was Constable Brian Bachmann, an elected official, who was killed.

The paper reports that Bachmann was the first officer on the scene but it is not clear what brought him there.

