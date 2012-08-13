Top Stories: Campaign Enters New Phase; 'Coup' In Egypt

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- It's Deja Vu All Over Again: Campaign's Focus Returns To Iowa.

-- In Egypt, Talk Of Coups And Counter-Coups.

-- Google Cutting 4,000 Jobs At Motorola; 1,300 Of Them Are In U.S.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Most Of 305 People Killed By Iran Earthquakes Are Women, Children." ( NBC News)

-- Excessive Heat Warnings Continue In Parts Of Arizona, California. ( Weather Underground)

-- "Obama Administration Takes New Step To Help U.S. Farmers;" Will Buy Meats, Fish To Distribute. ( The Wall Street Journal)

-- Olympics Wrap Up With U.S. Atop Medals List. ( The Torch)

-- U.S. Navy Ship Collides With Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz. No Injuries, But Guided Missile Destroyer Is Left With Gaping Hole. ( The Associated Press)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.