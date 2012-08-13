© 2020 WFAE
VIDEOS: Another Dust Storm Blankets Phoenix

By Mark Memmott
Published August 13, 2012 at 9:31 AM EDT
That's a wall of dirt and dust rolling over Phoenix on Saturday. (Screen grab from video posted on YouTube.)
From the air and the ground, camera phones captured another huge dust storm in Phoenix on Saturday.

As the city's 12News reports, in 2006 there were 15 such storms reported statewide in Arizona. Last year, there were 24. And so far this year, there have been 13. Drought conditions over several years have made already arid conditions even drier. And with temperatures continuing to be sky high, Phoenix residents are going to have to continue to live with haboobs for the foreseeable futures, weather experts tell the station.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
