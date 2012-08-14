Alpine Championship Attracts Finger Wrestlers

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Legend has it that in Bavaria, finger wrestling once settled disputes. Well, now it's about bragging rights. A German news site, The Local, reports that 150 men turned out for the Alpine Finger Wrestling Championship. Some were decked out in lederhosen, those Bavarian shorts and suspenders. Think tug-of-war, but in this case each competitor locks a finger through a leather loop, the goal: to drag your opponent across the table. And you thought thumb wars were violent.