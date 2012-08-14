Striking Resemblance: Drew Brees, President Hayes

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A listener of sports radio station WWL noticed an uncanny resemblance. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the spitting image of the 19th president of the United States, Rutherford B. Hayes - that is, long before he grew that long, gray beard. Who knew Hayes was handsome? The station wrote a note to his presidential center, which did see the likeness, but thought the young Rutherford B. Hayes looked a lot more like Daniel Day-Lewis. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.