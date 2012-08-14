© 2020 WFAE
Tammy Smith: First Openly Gay U.S. General

Published August 14, 2012 at 1:00 PM EDT
Army Brigadier General Tammy Smith, right, with her wife, Tracey Hepner.
Army Brigadier General Tammy Smith, right, with her wife, Tracey Hepner.

Army Reserve officer Tammy Smith was promoted to the position of Brigadier General on August 10, 2012. In doing so, she became the first gay general to serve openly in the U.S. military.

"I'm just so thrilled that I'm able at this point to present Tracy as my family," she tells NPR's Lynn Neary. "We're indeed a military family."

Gen. Smith talks about her career in the military and the significance of her recent promotion.

