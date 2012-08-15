© 2020 WFAE
Giving Folks A Chance In Medford, Ore.

By David Gibb
Published August 15, 2012 at 4:30 PM EDT
A young girl hangs out at the Maslow Project.
Lacey Renae of the Maslow Project.
/ Courtesy of David Gibb Photography
  • The mission of the in Medford: To increase the coping skills of, and self-sufficiency in, young people who are homeless — to give them a decent chance in the adult world.

  • Founder and Executive Director Mary Ferrell was born and raised in Medford.

  • Lacey Renae is the group's counselor and art therapist. Most art supplies are donated by the local community.

    • The community also collects clothing for Jessica's Closet, a free shop for young people that is run by volunteers. During the 2011-2012 school year, 1,400 clients visited the Project.

    David Gibb is a photographer in Jacksonville, Ore., and listens to .

    David Gibb