Inflation Stayed In Check Last Month: No Change In July

By Mark Memmott
Published August 15, 2012 at 8:40 AM EDT

There was no change in the consumer price index last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

It's the second month in a row that the index was flat — a sign that inflation remained in check for the first half or so of summer. Whether that trend will continue, however, is uncertain.

A still sluggish economy should continue help hold down inflation. But in recent weeks the price of gasoline has been on the rise. And the drought that has a grip on much of the nation's farm regions is likely to push food prices higher in coming months.

For the 12 months ending in July, prices were up just 1.4 percent.

