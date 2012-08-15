© 2020 WFAE
'New York Times' Names Mark Thompson As CEO

Published August 15, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the top man at The Times.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The New York Times has named its new president and CEO. The man who got the job is Mark Thompson, a former BBC executive. Thompson will face a different business model from the non-profit British broadcaster. The paper is run by a board that's largely elected by a family trust.

Thompson spent more than 30 years with the BBC - rising up through the ranks as a journalist. During his tenure there, he oversaw spending cuts of more than one and a half billion dollars.

Mark Thompson will start at The New York Times in November. It's been without a chief since last December. The Times hired outside of the print world, hoping to increase its digital offerings and spark sales growth. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

