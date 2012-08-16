A Gift From The Interwebs: A Brilliant Auto-Tuned Burger Review

We will get back to the news in a bit. But we could not help but point you to a little bit of Internet happiness:

As you probably recognize, this is the work of , who have made a living auto-tuning videos posted on YouTube.

The original video comes from Daym Drops, who reviews fast food on YouTube, usually sitting in his car. This particular review of Five Guys rivals Marilyn Hagerty's review of Olive Garden.

It's just filled with brilliance like:

"You bite the fry, the fry bites back: that's how you know you have an official french fry."

Of course, in the tradition of good Internet memes, Oh My Dayum has already spawned a few covers. Here's a funny, acoustic interpretation of the song from the The Gregory Brothers themselves:

We don't claim to be connoisseurs, but this is the best auto-tuned meme we've seen since Antoine Dodson became a super star with the help of the Gregory Brothers.

Correction on Aug. 17 at 1:38 p.m. ET. A Reinterpretation:

A reader points out that the second video we posted was also uploaded by The Gregory Brothers. We referred to it as a cover; it's really an interpretation.

