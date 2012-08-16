Bahrain Sentences Prominent Activist To 3 Years In Jail

The government of Bahrain, today, handed down a three-year jail sentence for prominent activist Nabeel Rajab, the head of the Bahrain Center For Human Rights.

Rajab, reports The Guardian, was already serving a three month sentence for posting for his anti-government comments on Twitter. The government said the three-year sentence is a result of his participation in an "illegal demonstration."

Rajab's organizations said the island nation was emboldened "by international silence."

As we've reported, Bahrain has faced unrest more than a year and a half. Protests were intense in March of 2011, but with the help of the Gulf Cooperation Council the Western-backed monarchy put down mass demonstrations.

According a press release from BCHR, Rajab held his ground after his sentencing.

"You can jail me for 3 years or 30 years, but I will not back down or retreat (from my human rights work)," Rajad said.

The BBC adds:

"Mr Rajab's lawyer Mohammed al-Jishi said three year-long sentences had been handed down on three separate counts.

"Mr Jishi said he plans to appeal against the ruling.

"Fellow activists immediately condemned the decision, with some members of the protest movement calling for demonstrations on Thursday evening."

