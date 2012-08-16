Mariners' Felix Hernandez Throws Perfect Game

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: A perfect game by the Seattle Mariners. It was done by the King.

GREENE: The King is Seattle Mariners' pitcher Felix Hernandez. Root Sports captured the drama as he retired all 27 batters in order yesterday. There have now by three perfect games this year. That's a first in Major League history. Oh, and now the Tampa Bay Rays have had three perfect games tossed against them, a less-than-perfect distinction.