Two Deputies Killed, Two Wounded In Louisiana Shootings

By Mark Memmott
Published August 16, 2012 at 12:33 PM EDT

Three days after the shooting death of a constable in College Station, Texas, there's word that two sheriff's deputies in Louisiana's St. John the Baptist Parish were killed this morning and another two were wounded in what appear to be connected shootings.

According to The Times-Picayune, authorities are describing the first shooting — in which at least one deputy was injured — as "an ambush."

The second shooting, which left two officers dead, "occurred after deputies investigating the first attack located a car at the nearby Riverview Trailer Park matching the description of the car involved in the first shooting," the Times-Picayune reports.

They were attempting to question two men in a trailer when a third man jumped out and began firing with an assault rifle.

Five suspects have been taken into custody, The Associated Press reports.

